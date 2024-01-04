Tolerance.ca
The chickadee in the snowbank: A 'canary in the coal mine' for climate change in the Sierra Nevada mountains

By Benjamin Sonnenberg, Ph.D. Candidate in Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology, University of Nevada, Reno
These tiny songbirds have extraordinary memories for the tens of thousands of spots where they hide food. But that doesn’t help when heavy snow blocks their access.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
