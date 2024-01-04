Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Four historical figures who you may not know had a disability

By Mia Edwards, PhD candidate in History, University of Warwick
When we look back over years past, whose achievements make it into the history books? There are important stories and contributions that have long been overlooked because the people responsible were part of a marginalised group.

But even well-known figures’ stories are sometimes incomplete when told through popular narratives. There are many famous historical figures who were disabled, but this part of their identity is often left out of discussions about their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
