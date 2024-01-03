Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killer Robots: UN Vote Should Spur Action on Treaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Campaign to Stop Killer Robots robot at the United Nations in New York in October 2019.  © 2019 Campaign to Stop Killer Robots/Ari Beser (New York, January 3, 2023) – Countries that approved the first-ever United Nations General Assembly resolution on “killer robots” should promote negotiations on a new international treaty to ban and regulate these weapons, Human Rights Watch said today. Autonomous weapons systems select and apply force to targets based on sensor processing rather than human inputs. On December 22, 2023, 152 countries voted in favor of the General…


© Human Rights Watch
