Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Israel failed to learn from the Northern Ireland peace process

By Colin John Irwin, Research Fellow, Department of Politics, University of Liverpool
There is no peace in the Middle East because there is no effective peace process. This isn’t because the Palestinians and Israelis do not know how to make peace. They do. The Good Friday agreement which brought peace to Northern Ireland a quarter of a century ago, provided a clear guide. They have to do what the negotiating teams, of which I was a part, did in Northern Ireland.

The problem is Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his ally, the United States of America, who have failed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
