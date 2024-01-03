Dyspraxia affects children's wellbeing – here's how parents and caregivers can help
By Carolyn Dunford, Reader in Occupational Therapy, Brunel University London
Mellissa Prunty, Reader in Occupational Therapy, Brunel University London
Peter Wilson, Professor of Developmental Psychology, Australian Catholic University
It’s likely at least one child in every classroom has movement difficulties in the form of developmental coordination disorder (DCD), also known as developmental dyspraxia.
DCD is a disorder that affects a child’s ability to perform and learn everyday tasks that require motor coordination. Children with DCD typically struggle with academic tasks such as handwriting, as well as dressing themselves and using cutlery…
- Wednesday, January 3rd 2024