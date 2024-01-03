Tolerance.ca
UK urged to get ready for disaster with new national crises plan – but our research reveals the dark side of prepping

By Ben Kerrane, Professor of Marketing, School of Busines, Manchester Metropolitan University
David Rowe, Lecturer in Marketing, University of York
Katy Kerrane, Lecturer in Marketing, University of Liverpool
Shona Bettany, Professor of Marketing, School of Business, Education and Law, University of Huddersfield
Prepping is fast becoming mainstream, but new government advice fails to address inequality, and could cause division between the haves and have-nots.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
