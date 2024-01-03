Tolerance.ca
Four tips for a healthy news diet in 2024, from an expert in media psychology

By Sharon Coen, Reader/ Associate professor in Media Psychology, University of Salford
The start of the new year brings inevitable pressure to start fresh, with new hobbies, exercise regimes and healthy diets. But there is one diet you may not have thought of improving this year: your media and news consumption.

It’s not easy to stay informed these days. We have more access to information than ever, but not all of it is good quality. Media publications are accused of bias. False stories go viral in seconds. And misinformation generated by artificial intelligence may appear…The Conversation


