Weight loss: why listening to your circadian rhythm may be important

By Alex Johnstone, Personal Chair in Nutrition, The Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen
When it comes to losing weight, many people want to know what the best diet is. But increasing research shows that when you eat may just as important for your health and weight as what you eat.

The importance of when we eat is tied to our internal 24-hour biological timing system, called the circadian system. This is controlled by a master clock in the brain which helps regulate many metabolic processes in the body – including digestion, the release of hormones, and blood sugar levels, as well as when we sleep, wake up and eat. Regular circadian rhythms (our eating and sleeping times)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
