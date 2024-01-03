Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Leaveism' and 'presenteeism' continue even when employers are more flexible – here's how to be happier at work

By Cary Cooper, Professor of Organisational Psychology and Health, University of Manchester
Ian Hesketh, Project Support, National Health & Wellbeing Forum, University of Manchester
Way back in February 2020, before most of us really knew anything about COVID, we wrote an article for The Conversation about “leaveism” and its impact on flexible working. Barely a month later, the world was bracing for a pandemic that would inadvertently create the largest (forced) working experiment of all time.

This was a great opportunity for researchers like us to watch how working from home solved or exacerbated the workload problems that employees…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
