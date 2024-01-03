Radiation therapy takes advantage of cancer's poor DNA repair abilities – an oncologist and physicist explain how
By Behzad Ebrahimi, Assistant Professor of Radiation and Cellular Oncology, University of Chicago
Mark Korpics, Assistant Professor of Radiation and Cellular Oncology, University of Chicago
Radiotherapy takes many forms: from directing powerful high-energy beams toward specific areas of the body to placing radioactive seeds right next to tumors.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 3rd 2024