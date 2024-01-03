Tolerance.ca
Workers in their teens and early 20s are more likely to get hurt than older employees

By Diane Rohlman, Associate Dean for Research, Professor and Endowed Chair of Rural Safety and Health, University of Iowa
Think about your first job. Maybe it was delivering pizza, bagging groceries, busing tables or doing landscaping work. Did you get enough training to avoid potential injuries? Chances are, you didn’t – and your boss or supervisor just told you to get to work.

Employing young people helps them in many ways. They can learn a trade, develop job skills, become more responsible and earn money. But there’s danger, too: Americans between 15 and 24 years old are up to 2.3…The Conversation


