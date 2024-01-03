Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa to lead new military force in the DRC: an expert on what it's up against

By Thomas Mandrup, Associate Professor, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership In Africa (SIGLA), Stellenbosch University
The new intervention force must be sizeable, and have proper air cover as well as transport and air elements. None are guaranteed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How drinking sustainable wine can help vineyards and the planet
~ The science behind building healthy habits can help you keep your New Year's resolution
~ No one can predict how financial markets will behave with absolute certainty. Here's why
~ My life as a 'Jillposter': the radical feminist poster group that pasted prints around Melbourne in the ‘80s
~ The strange story of the grave of Copernicus
~ AI is our ‘Promethean fire': using it wisely means knowing its true nature – and our own minds
~ Storm clouds ahead: scandals that have rocked Australian politics
~ 15 literary podcasts to make you laugh, learn and join conversations about books
~ 'Mum, Dad, I'm bored!' How to teach children to manage their own boredom these holidays
~ The cost-of-living crisis is hitting hard. Here are 3 ways to soften the blow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter