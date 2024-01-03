Tolerance.ca
The meat and dairy industry is not 'climate neutral', despite some eye-catching claims

By Caspar Donnison, Research Associate, School of Biological Sciences, University of Southampton
Imagine a house is on fire, and someone is actively pouring gas on the fire. They then pour a little less gas and want credit for doing so, despite still feeding the fire. Perhaps they claim they are now “fire neutral”.

We’d rightly be very sceptical of such claims. Yet that is more or less what some influential supporters of the livestock industry have done.

I’m referring to eye-catching and influential recent studies published in peer-reviewed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
