Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is cold water bad for you? What about drinking from the hose or tap? The facts behind 5 water myths

By Oliver A.H. Jones, Professor of chemistry, RMIT University
We know the importance of staying hydrated, especially in hot weather. But even for something as simple as a drink of water, conflicting advice and urban myths abound.

Is cold water really bad for your health? What about hot water from the tap? And what is “raw water”? Let’s dive in and find out.

Myth 1: Cold water is bad for you


Some recent TikToksThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel: Gaza Workers Held Incommunicado for Weeks
~ Language-related misunderstanding at work: What it is, why it occurs and what organizations can do about it
~ The meat and dairy industry is not 'climate neutral', despite some eye-catching claims
~ Israel's highest court protects its power to curb government extremism − 3 essential reads
~ Will Biden's ego bring Trump back to the White House?
~ 'Indigenizing' universities means building relationships with nations and lands
~ Our dogs can terrify (and even kill) wildlife. Here’s how to be a responsible owner this summer
~ How effective is fear as a teaching tool? How and what do we learn when we are scared?
~ When you sit down to build a sandcastle, take a look around you: the beach is already sculpting
~ Jaws turns 50: reading Peter Benchley's novel, you barely mind if its self-loathing characters are eaten by a 'genius' shark
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter