Parenting with ADHD: 7 practical tips for success
By Joanne Park, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Mount Royal University
André Plamondon, Full Professor, Faculty of Educational Sciences, Université Laval
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Parenting with ADHD presents unique challenges but also strengths. By using strategies for managing ADHD, and seeking resources when needed, parents can create a positive and fulfilling family life.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 2nd 2024