Human Rights Observatory

Why David Cameron's past and present relations with China could be Rishi Sunak's first big political headache of 2024

By Timothy Oliver, Lecturer in British Politics and Public Policy, University of Manchester
Almost immediately after being appointed as foreign secretary, David Cameron’s ties with China generated difficult headlines for Rishi Sunak’s government.

Cameron’s warmth towards China during his own time as prime minister prompted Luke de Pulford, the director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, to argue that Sunak had scored an own goal in appointing him.

Cameron’s time in office has been described as a “golden era” for UK-China relations. But now, in a very different political climate, de Pulford has accused the new foreign secretary of “


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
