Human Rights Observatory

Crash diets may work against you – and could have permanent consequences

By Christopher Gaffney, Senior Lecturer in Integrative Physiology, Lancaster University
Those trying to kick-start their weight loss or perhaps wanting to lose a few pounds before a big event or holiday may be tempted to try a crash diet. While it’s true that in order to lose weight you need to eat fewer calories than your body uses each day, in reality crash diets may actually work against you – and may make weight loss more difficult.

Crash diets have been around for years, but have stayed popular more recently thanks to influencers and social media.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
