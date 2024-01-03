Tolerance.ca
A beginner's guide to sustainable investing

By Davina Bird, Lecturer in Economics, University of Lincoln
James Wright, Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Finance, University of Lincoln
Humans have made drastic changes to the environment. We need to change our behaviour – and we need to do it fast.

One simple way you can do your part is by investing your money responsibly. Sustainable investing has emerged as a way to make a positive impact on the planet and society while also achieving your financial goals – and it’s popularity is really starting to grow.

At the beginning of 2020, the global value of sustainable investment in major financial markets stood at US$35.3…The Conversation


Read complete article

