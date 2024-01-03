Tolerance.ca
Africa Cup of Nations showcases the continent's finest footballers – and China's economic clout

By Simon Chadwick, Professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy, SKEMA Business School
Chris Toronyi, PhD Candidate and Lecturer, Loughborough University
When the Africa Cup of Nations begins on January 13, the opening match between Guinea Bissau and the hosts, Ivory Coast, will be played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan. The state-of-the-art venue is one of six stadiums being used during the football tournament.

At a ceremony to mark the beginning of its construction in 2016, the former prime minister of Ivory Coast, Daniel Kablan Duncan, was accompanied by several Chinese embassy officials based in the country.
© The Conversation -
