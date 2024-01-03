Tolerance.ca
Why you may not be able to get on the housing ladder or buy a bigger home in 2024

By Colin Jones, Professor of Real Estate, Heriot-Watt University
Five million more UK households could feel the effects of recent interest rate increases in coming years. Roughly the same number have already been forced to remortgage since the recent spate of rate rises began in 2021, according to the Bank of England’s latest Financial Stability Report. These borrowers have come off historically low fixed rates and are now often paying hundreds more per month in mortgage repayments.

