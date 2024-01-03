Tolerance.ca
Switching to plant-based diets means cleaner air – and it could save more than 200,000 lives around the world

By Toon Vandyck, Research Fellow in Economics, KU Leuven
Marco Springmann, Senior Researcher on Environment and Health, University of Oxford
Adopting a healthier diet will probably feature prominently in many of our New Year’s resolutions. But it’s often challenging for people to live up to their intentions.

But there are good reasons to persist in making deliberate choices about what’s on your plate. These choices not only impact your own health, they affect the health of the planet too.

