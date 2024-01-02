Tolerance.ca
Coca-Cola in Africa: a long history full of unexpected twists and turns

By Sara Byala, Senior Lecturer in Critical Writing, University of Pennsylvania
A new book called Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African tells the story of how the world’s most famous carbonated drink conquered the continent. It’s a tale of marketing gumption and high politics and is the product of years of research by critical writing lecturer Sara Byala, who researches histories…The Conversation


© The Conversation
