Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young people took up smoking during the pandemic – how tobacco has been used for stress relief for more than a century

By Michael Reeve, Lecturer in Modern British History, The Open University
In the UK and much of the west, smoking rates have consistently declined since the turn of the millennium. But during some of the most anxiety-ridden months of the COVID pandemic in early 2020, that rate of decline slowed almost to a stop.

What’s more, despite a rise in the rate of people trying to quit, there was a curious increase in the number of young people (aged 18 to 24)


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Insights 2023: from unheard voices and AI to the origin story of a very popular rabbit
~ Six space missions to look forward to in 2024
~ The secret world of puddles
~ How the 'visionaries' of Silicon Valley mean profits are prioritised over true technological progress
~ Three-day week, 50 years on: lessons from a previous Conservative government struggling with a cost of living crisis
~ Why some people don't trust science – and how to change their minds
~ What COVID diaries have in common with Samuel Pepys' 17th-century plague diaries
~ Why Russia and China have been added to Republicans’ new ‘axis of evil’
~ Time to choose a career? A psychologist offers tips on the journey after high school
~ World News in Brief: UN rights chief condemns attacks in Nigeria, WFP supplies looted in Sudan, non-discrimination protections in the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter