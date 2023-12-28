The care home sector got £2.1 billion in government COVID aid -- our research shows care workers themselves got little support
By Marianna Fotaki, Professor of Business Ethics, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Derya Ozdemir Kaya, Lecturer in Work and Organisation, University of Sussex
Most of the emergency government aid went to covering care homes’ loss of revenue. Care workers, meanwhile, kept the sector afloat through overtime.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 28, 2023