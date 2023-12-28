Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Being an 'authentic' CEO is a job in itself for women

By Sarah Niblock, Visiting Professor on the Doctoral Programme in Counselling Psychology, York St John University
Late last year I ended an almost six-year stint as a public- and policy-facing CEO in London to move to the countryside and work part-time. Prior to that, I’d spent three decades rising up the ranks in the media and university leadership. It has taken a clean break from the boardroom to clear the mental clutter. One bizarre realisation that has bubbled up is that I haven’t seen my natural hair colour in 40 years.

Like so many of my female contemporaries who began work in the 1970s and 80s, I found it necessary to conceal some personal characteristics and perform others to achieve seniority,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ They're serving what?! How the c-word went from camp to internet mainstream
~ The care home sector got £2.1 billion in government COVID aid -- our research shows care workers themselves got little support
~ Vivek Ramaswamy is the millionaire millennial running for US president. Is he running towards a career low?
~ How a French rabbi helped build a thriving Jewish community in medieval York – before a shocking massacre
~ A brief history of time – as told by a watchmaker
~ The Taste of Things review: this gastronomic French tale is a feast for the senses
~ Can golf courses help save the planet? Ask a herd of wild pigs
~ Six ways to look after your eyes in 2024
~ A brief history of Britain's obsession with the hot water bottle
~ Black Panther, Wakanda Forever and the problem with Hollywood – an African perspective
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter