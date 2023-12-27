Tolerance.ca
How to get the most out of a visit to an art gallery with kids

By Naomi Zouwer, Visual Artist and Lecturer in Teacher Education, University of Canberra
In our house we have a favourite story about the time our toddler was dragged from the National Portrait Gallery kicking and screaming “I want to see more paintings!!!”

She needed lunch, we had to go, but she really loved the “Nick Cave Gallery”, as she called it, with his luminous portrait by Howard Arkley on display.

What parenting miracle did we pull off to have a daughter that loves art galleries so much? We have always taken our kids to galleries. It’s what we do for fun and is what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
