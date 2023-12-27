'You don't know why they're filming or what they'll do with it': flight attendants on being unwilling stars of viral videos
By Liz Simmons, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
Gui Lohmann, Professor in Air Transport and Tourism Management, Griffith University
Rawan Nimri, Lecturer in Tourism and Hospitality, Griffith University
Unions are arcing up about cabin crew being filmed without consent during flights. Some airlines have brought in new rules aimed at curbing the practice.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 27, 2023