An African history of cannabis offers fascinating and heartbreaking insights – an expert explains

By Chris S. Duvall, Professor of Geography, University of New Mexico
When I tell people that I research cannabis, I sometimes receive a furtive gesture that implies and presumes: “We’re both stoners!”, as if two members of a secret society have met.

Other times, I receive looks of concern. “You don’t want to be known as the guy who studies marijuana,” a professional colleague once counselled. Lastly, some respond with blank stares: “Why do academics spend time on such frivolous topics?”

I’ve learned that all these attitudes reflect ignorance about the plant, which few people have learned about except through popular media or their own experiences…The Conversation


