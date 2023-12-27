Tolerance.ca
Selfies and social media: how tourists indulge their influencer fantasies

By Brendan Canavan, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Nottingham
A town in the US state of Vermont closed its roads to tourists in September 2023 after a social media tag sparked a swarm of visitors that overwhelmed the rural destination.

Videos on TikTok were seen by thousands and the hashtag #sleepyhollowfarm went viral, prompting a tourist rush to the pretty New England town of Pomfret, where visitors tried to take photos of themselves against the countryside backdrop. The town, famous for its fall foliage, criticised…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
