Human Rights Observatory

What's the truth behind the 'shoplifting epidemic'? Six key questions answered

By Graham Farrell, Professor of Crime Science, University of Leeds
Rachel Armitage, Professor of Criminology, University of Huddersfield
Is the cost of living really driving regular people to crime? And are those security tags on your steak the result of their misdemeanours?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
