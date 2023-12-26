Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keeping a streak alive can be strong motivation to stick with a chosen activity

By Danny Weathers, Professor of Marketing, Clemson University
A streak can motivate you to keep on keeping on with behaviors ranging from praying to running to sharing pictures on social media. Here’s what goes into making them so compelling.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Economic lookahead: As we ring in 2024, can the US economy continue to avoid a recession?
~ From the Moon's south pole to an ice-covered ocean world, several exciting space missions are slated for launch in 2024
~ Cardio or weights first? A kinesiologist explains how to optimize the order of your exercise routine
~ The curious joy of being wrong – intellectual humility means being open to new information and willing to change your mind
~ NZ report card 2023: near the top of the class in some areas, room for improvement elsewhere
~ How the retailing contest between CBDs, shopping centres and online will reshape our cities
~ My favourite fictional character: Maggie O'Farrell's rebel Esme Lennox refuses to be the 'perfect victim' – even in an asylum
~ 'Rights of nature' are being recognised overseas. In Australia, local leadership gives cause for optimism
~ The science of the ideal salad dressing
~ You can’t reverse the ageing process but these 5 things can help you live longer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter