'Rights of nature' are being recognised overseas. In Australia, local leadership gives cause for optimism
By Alexandra McEwan, Lecturer: Law, CQUniversity Australia
Michael Hewson, Senior Lecturer Geography
Rolf Schlagloth, Koala Ecologist, CQUniversity Australia
One way to protect our ecosystems is to confer legal rights on them. This idea is at the heart of the ‘rights of nature’ movement – but Australia has few examples of this principle in action.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 26, 2023