Human Rights Observatory

Measuring methane intensity is a key step on the path to net zero

By Amanda Bryant, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy (FluxLab), University of Calgary
After Canada and the United States both announced new policy measures to address oil and gas methane at the COP28 climate summit — just weeks after the EU agreed…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
