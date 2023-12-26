Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Eiffel Tower became silent cinema's icon

By Carole Aurouet, Enseignante-Chercheuse en Etudes cinématographiques et audiovisuelles, Université Gustave Eiffel
27 December 2023 marks the centenary of the death of the French civil engineer, Gustave Eiffel. Many studies have looked at the way in which the tower that bears his name has inspired painters (Bonnard, Chagall, Delaunay, De Staël, etc.) and poets (Apollinaire, Cendrars, Cocteau, Queneau, etc.) since it was built in 1889 for the Universal Exhibition marking the centenary of the French Revolution. But its presence in silent cinema, which coincides with the monument’s construction, has remained in the shadows.

Yet when the cinematograph was born in 1895, six years after the Iron Lady,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey bans access to 16 VPN providers
~ In Hong Kong, bedbug infestations are a neglected nightmare for the poor
~ Unusual ancient elephant tracks had our team of fossil experts stumped – how we solved the mystery
~ Half-watched TV and part-heard radio: summer Test cricket is steeped in nostalgia, but these 'traditions' have short histories
~ Why does alcohol make my poo go weird?
~ 5 under-appreciated crime novels you should read
~ How Boxing Day evolved from giving Christmas leftovers to servants to a retail frenzy
~ Older workers still struggle with work-life balance – and there’s no one-size-fits-all remedy
~ Switching off from work has never been harder, or more necessary. Here's how to do it
~ In Turkey yet another television show finds itself in hot water
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter