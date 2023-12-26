Tolerance.ca
Turkey bans access to 16 VPN providers

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Pundits say, the goal of the recent ban is to prevent access to already blocked news websites in the country that were only accessible with VPN services.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
