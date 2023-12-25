Tolerance.ca
How Boxing Day evolved from giving Christmas leftovers to servants to a retail frenzy

By Robert Crawford, Professor of Advertising, RMIT University
Boxing Day has its origins in the Middle Ages and had nothing to do with post-Christmas sales. It is facing further change with the popularity of online shopping.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
