4 must-read books from east Africa in 2023: from Tanzanian masters to Ugandan queens

By Peter Kimani, Professor of Practice, Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications (GSMC)
East African literature continues to grow and reshape itself in exciting new ways – and 2023 was no exception. The world really did take notice of the region when Tanzanian-British author Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021. Interest in Gurnah’s work continued last year when he made a homecoming to east Africa.

But it is in Tanzania that Gurnah made a proper homecoming in 2023 – through the first ever Kiswahili translation of Paradise,…The Conversation


