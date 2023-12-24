Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Relax – having different sleeping arrangements over the holidays probably won't wreck your child's sleep routine

By Sarah Blunden, Professor and Head of Paediatric Sleep Research, CQUniversity Australia
For over 20 years, I have researched and treated children sleep problems. The research suggests changing sleep patterns over the summer break does not have to be a problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Digging into the reality of internet shutdowns in Latin America: An insidious threat
~ The Christmas when all the sodomites died
~ At a time of giving and receiving, our many Australian mistletoes do it too
~ A short history of sunscreen, from basting like a chook to preventing skin cancer
~ What if I discover mould after I move into a rental property? What are my rights?
~ As Aussie as vanilla slice: how the delicate European dessert became the snot block of Aussie bakeries
~ Russian musicians sing about war resistance — few people take them seriously
~ How AI could dramatically improve cancer patients' prognosis
~ Bethlehem church creates rubble nativity scene this Christmas
~ Two Boats Full of Rohingya Refugees; One Saved, Other Vanished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter