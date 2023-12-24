Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Aussie as vanilla slice: how the delicate European dessert became the snot block of Aussie bakeries

By Garritt C Van Dyk, Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Imported from Europe, the vanilla slice has been fully assimilated into Australian food culture, an identifiable icon. You know you really belong when you finally get a nickname.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Digging into the reality of internet shutdowns in Latin America: An insidious threat
~ The Christmas when all the sodomites died
~ At a time of giving and receiving, our many Australian mistletoes do it too
~ A short history of sunscreen, from basting like a chook to preventing skin cancer
~ What if I discover mould after I move into a rental property? What are my rights?
~ Relax – having different sleeping arrangements over the holidays probably won't wreck your child's sleep routine
~ Russian musicians sing about war resistance — few people take them seriously
~ How AI could dramatically improve cancer patients' prognosis
~ Bethlehem church creates rubble nativity scene this Christmas
~ Two Boats Full of Rohingya Refugees; One Saved, Other Vanished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter