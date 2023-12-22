Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Skip 'Die Hard' this Christmas and watch these 5 films to better understand the climate crisis

By Jason MacLean, Adjunct professor, Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan
‘Somebody has to do something’: Top feature film and documentary picks from scholars examining climate change and cinema offer courage to hold contradictory truths and pursue climate solutions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
