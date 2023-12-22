Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Repression of Pro-Palestine Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Diraz, Bahrain, October 27, 2023.  © 2023 Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters (Beirut) – Bahraini authorities have arrested and harassed scores of participants in pro-Palestine protests across the country, including children as well as people who engaged in online pro-Palestine advocacy, since October 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. The protests were in response to Israel’s grave violations in Gaza that exacerbated a humanitarian crisis following the Hamas-led October 7 attacks…


© Human Rights Watch -
