Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I'm an expert in slang – here are my picks for word of the year

By Tony Thorne, Director of Slang and New Language Archive, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, King's College London
As a linguist who specialises in tracking slang and language change, there’s one holiday tradition I always look forward to: the annual selection of the word of the year.

Dictionary publishers and linguistics associations choose a word or expression – usually a new term or one that has taken on new meaning in the past year. Oxford Dictionaries describes it a word that reflects “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of that particular year” and has “lasting potential as a word of cultural significance”.

Their choices nearly always spark controversy. Older readers harrumph they’ve…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tatahouine: 'Star Wars meteorite' sheds light on the early Solar System
~ US election: Jewish and Muslim votes probably don't have the power to change the outcome – despite backlash on Gaza policy
~ Drug shortages affected 111 products in the UK thisyear – but the outlook for 2024 may be better
~ UK ban on boilers in new homes rules out hydrogen as a heating source
~ Apple, Tesla and Nvidia were among 2023's 'magnificent seven' stocks – here's what to expect from them all in 2024
~ Christmas consumption – what would the great economic philosophers think?
~ Six books (and one play) to read to understand British politics today
~ How universities can address the lack of Black scholars in academia
~ Pay gaps and less chance of a top degree: the unequal experience of ethnic minority staff and students at English universities
~ Phone hacking in the British press: three key moments in the scandal – and what happens next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter