Human Rights Observatory

Drug shortages affected 111 products in the UK thisyear – but the outlook for 2024 may be better

By Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Professor of Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
Jonathan Silcock, Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice, University of Bradford
Zoe Edwards, Practice Pharmacist/Honorary Senior Research Fellow, University of Bradford
Over the past year there has been a consistent stream of drug supply issues in the UK and internationally. Recent figures show more than 111 products have been affected in the UK alone. This is more than double the figure recorded for 2022.

These supply issues have led to shortages of numerous products. While global scarcity of Ozempic and Wegovy have received much attention, many other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
