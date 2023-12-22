Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How universities can address the lack of Black scholars in academia

By Ifedapo Francis Awolowo, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, Sheffield Hallam University
In the UK, out of 164 university vice-chancellors, only two are Black. Professor David Mba was recently appointed as the first Black vice-chancellor at Birmingham City University.

There are 165 Black professorsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Christmas consumption – what would the great economic philosophers think?
~ Six books (and one play) to read to understand British politics today
~ Pay gaps and less chance of a top degree: the unequal experience of ethnic minority staff and students at English universities
~ Phone hacking in the British press: three key moments in the scandal – and what happens next
~ Wegovy: why half the people taking the weight loss drug stop within a year – and what happens when they do
~ Five Christmas fashion trends we should bring back – and may be found in your wardrobe already
~ Hollywood's first major Black female superhero: how Wakanda Forever broke the mould
~ As France moves to limit the rights of migrants, research reveals just how reliant on them it is
~ Morning sickness doesn't only occur in the morning. So why do we still call it that?
~ Britain likely to generate more electricity from wind, solar and hydro than fossil fuels for the first year ever in 2023
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter