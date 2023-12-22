Tolerance.ca
Wegovy: why half the people taking the weight loss drug stop within a year – and what happens when they do

By Adam Collins, Associate Professor of Nutrition, University of Surrey
Martin Whyte, Associate Professor of Metabolic Medicine, University of Surrey
Despite the effectiveness of the newer generation of anti-obesity drugs – called GLP-1 receptor agonists – few can tolerate them in the long run. A new study, published in the journal Obesity, reveals that of people prescribed weight-loss drugs, just 44% were still taking them after three months and only 19% after one year.

Greater adherence to these drugs, such as Wegovy, which make you feel fuller faster and longer, is associated with greater…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
