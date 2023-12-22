Britain likely to generate more electricity from wind, solar and hydro than fossil fuels for the first year ever in 2023
By Grant Wilson, Associate Professor, Energy Systems and Data Group, Birmingham Energy Institute, University of Birmingham
Joseph Day, Postdoctoral Research Assistant, Energy Systems and Data Group, University of Birmingham
Katarina Pegg, PhD Student, Energy Systems and Data Group, University of Birmingham
There are many milestones to pass in the transition from a high to low-carbon sustainable energy system. There is the first hour without coal, or oil, or gas generation (or all of them together) and the point when the last coal, oil or gas power plant (or all of them together) are finally retired.
Another milestone that feels important is the first year when renewables generate more electricity than fossil fuels. For the past three months we have been tracking the data for Great Britain (not Northern Ireland, which shares an electricity grid with the Republic of Ireland) and we believe…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 22, 2023