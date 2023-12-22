Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi: Rights Group Expelled from Refugee Camp

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People walk through Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa district, Central Region, Malawi, on June 20, 2018. © 2018 Amos Gumulira/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – The Malawian government is jeopardizing refugee rights at Dzaleka refugee camp by expelling an important refugee rights group, Human Rights Watch said today. INUA Advocacy had been providing independent scrutiny of the human rights situation at the camp, which is about 40 kilometers from Lilongwe, the capital. The media reported that the Malawian Ministry of Homeland Security wrote to INUA Advocacy in November…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
