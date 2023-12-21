Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Got period pain or cramps? What to eat and avoid, according to science

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Pui Ting Wong, PhD Candidate, diet and adolescent mental health, The University of Queensland
A cup of coffee might help you kick-start your day, but it may actually make painful periods worse. Here’s what else to avoid (and eat) if you have period pain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maldives: Reverse Plans to Reinstate Death Penalty
~ ACT's attempt at regulatory reform in NZ has failed 3 times already – what's different now?
~ Avian influenza has killed millions of seabirds around the world: Antarctica could be next
~ Friday essay: 'what else should I lose to survive?' The young writers living – and dying – in Gaza
~ There's a call for a new 'behaviour curriculum' in Australian schools. Is that a good idea?
~ Why Taiwan's falling birth rate has become a national security issue
~ What octopus DNA tells us about Antarctic ice sheet collapse
~ What are the origins of Santa Claus?
~ I have COVID. How likely am I to get long COVID?
~ Ukraine can still defeat Russia, but it needs the right tools to do it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter