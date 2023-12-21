Tolerance.ca
What octopus DNA tells us about Antarctic ice sheet collapse

By Sally Lau, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, James Cook University
Jan Strugnell, Professor Marine Biology and Aquaculture, James Cook University
Nerida Wilson, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Did the enormous West Antarctic Ice Sheet collapse the last time global temperatures were 1.5°C above preindustrial levels? The answer lay in the DNA of an octopus.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
