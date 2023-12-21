Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I have COVID. How likely am I to get long COVID?

By Andrew Baillie, Professor of Allied Health, University of Sydney
Amelia Gulliver, Senior Research Fellow, ANU College of Health and Medicine, Australian National University
Lena Sanci, Professor, Department of General Practice and Primary Care, The University of Melbourne
Lucette Cysique, Senior Research Fellow, Viral Immunology Systems Program, The Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Philip Britton, Associate Professor, Child and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
For most people, long COVID means not getting better after a COVID infection. So how has long COVID changed throughout the pandemic, and how likely are you to get it with this infection?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
